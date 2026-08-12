Toyota has started updating its old cars

While most car companies rely mainly on remote software updates to refresh their ranges, engineering giant Toyota has chosen a significantly more complex and unconventional approach. The Japanese brand is officially rolling out to owners in the Land of the Rising Sun the opportunity to upgrade their vehicles with factory equipment, even though many years may have passed since they rolled off the assembly line.

The basis of this innovative strategy is the Kinto Factory project, which was launched three years ago. The main goal behind the initiative is to maximize the service life of vehicles and provide a chance for modernization without the mandatory purchase of a brand new car. The process goes beyond the framework of elementary rewriting software, encompassing physical installation of components and deep calibration of electronic modules.

The path for owners of such machines is made as easy as possible through a specialized digital portal. Each owner can enter the VIN number of their vehicle, after which the platform generates an individual catalog with absolutely compatible improvements. The subsequent installation procedure is carried out at official Toyota, Lexus or GR sports division service centers, following strict factory standards, using original parts and maintaining a full warranty.

The time range of models that fall within the scope of this service program is impressive. The technological upgrade is offered for proven workhorses such as the Toyota Hiace from 2004, the iconic Prius from 2009 and the compact Aqua from 2011, reaching the latest terrain conquerors such as the Hilux and Land Cruiser FJ from 2026. The list of eligible cars also includes the premium Lexus range - from the NX crossover to the flagship LC, as well as the pure-bred GR Yaris and Toyota 86 runners.

The set of options is determined by the year of manufacture and the specification of the specific chassis. Some of the cars can receive functionalities such as remote start of the power unit via smartphone, modern air conditioning systems, upgraded USB-C ports, fully digital dashboards or improved upholstery in the cabin. At Lexus, the list swells with aggressive radiator grilles, bright orange F Sport devices for the brake system and the specialized Performance Upgrade Solid package for the IS sedan.

With this move, Toyota effectively addresses the critical limitation of standard software updates over the air, in which the older hardware architecture simply does not have the physical ability to support the new features. Factory re-equipment gives a chance for a complete technical and aesthetic transformation without the need for risky interventions by third-party tuning studios. At this stage, the service remains exclusive to the domestic market in Japan, with the headquarters still not giving any indications about its possible global distribution.