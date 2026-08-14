Mercedes launches long-wheelbase GLE for the first time

The German premium manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is expanding the range of its popular SUV model GLE with an all-new version, designed to meet the growing demand for emphasized luxury and space in the cabin. For the first time in the history of the model, a modification with an extended body, bearing the designation GLE L, appears. The car will make its official pre-premiere debut during the auto show in Chengdu, China, and it is there that its series production will also be based.

Developed with the specific preferences for cars with an extended wheelbase in mind, the new version receives an additional 120 millimeters to the length of the body. Thus, the total length of the crossover now reaches 5,051 mm, with a width of 2,018 mm, a height of 1,784 mm and a wheelbase of an impressive 3,118 mm. All the additional space is allocated to the benefit of passengers in the second row of seats, where the legroom is significantly increased.

The visually elongated modification follows the style of the updated model. The front part features a massive radiator grille with a large three-beam star and new LED headlights with branded details. The interior is equipped with the familiar digital configuration, including three displays on the front panel. The car comes standard with five seats, but customers can also order a third row of seats as an option.

Initially, the Mercedes-Benz GLE L will be available with two turbocharged gasoline engines combined with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The base version relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit with a capacity of 258 horsepower, while the more powerful modification is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine generating 381 horsepower. The range is expected to be supplemented by a plug-in hybrid version.