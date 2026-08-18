Radical design for the new Hyundai Elantra (VIDEO)

The South Korean automaker Hyundai officially presented and launched sales of the eighth generation of its global bestseller - the Elantra sedan. In its homeland, the model traditionally debuted under the name Avante, with phased exports to international markets starting in the coming months. The new generation brings a serious change in proportions and relies on an extremely bold design philosophy aimed at customers looking for a futuristic look in the compact segment.

The overall length of the body has increased to 4765 mm, and the wheelbase now reaches 2750 mm, which provides the model with interior space close to that of cars from the upper D-segment. The exterior demonstrates an evolution of style with numerous sharp geometric facets, strongly pronounced widened fenders and two-stage front LED optics. The rear end is finished with an aerodynamic profile and subtle light elements that emphasize the car's wide stance on the road.

The interior has undergone a complete digital transformation. In front of the driver is a narrow, high-positioned digital instrument panel, while the center console is dominated by a large touchscreen with a diagonal of 12.9 or 14.6 inches, depending on the equipment level. In higher modifications, the gear selector has been moved directly to the steering column, freeing up additional space in the central tunnel. The infotainment system relies on the Pleos software platform with integrated artificial intelligence for a voice assistant and expanded connected services. The luggage compartment volume has been increased to 479 liters.

In the South Korean market, the price range for the new sedan starts at 23,980,000 won and reaches 31,520,000 won (equivalent to approximately 14,700 - 19,300 euros). Even in its basic version, the model offers a wide range of equipment, including air conditioning, a rear camera, parking sensors, 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, as well as heated front seats and steering wheel.

The powertrain range retains its familiar architecture, but with improved technical performance. The basic version relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 149 hp, combined with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). For fans of higher efficiency, a hybrid modification with a 1.6-liter unit and an electric motor with a system power of 157 hp is planned, the torque of which is transmitted to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission with dual clutch.

At the moment, Hyundai has not yet officially confirmed whether the new eighth generation of the Elantra will be offered in Europe. Traditionally, the Korean manufacturer focuses sales of its classic three-volume sedans mainly on the markets of South Korea, North America and some selected regions of Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Due to the persistent preference of European buyers for hatchback models (such as the i30) and SUV crossovers, the previous generation of the model was not officially offered in most major European markets, including ours, which is why it is unlikely that the new Elantra will enter the brand's regular dealer network in Bulgaria.