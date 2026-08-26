Volkswagen will produce two completely different Tiguans

The German car giant is preparing a serious change in its naming strategy for electric vehicles. Long-standing rumors of a large-scale restructuring of the model range have now become a fact – the iconic ID.4 crossover is undergoing a major restyling, in which it will abandon its digital designation and adopt the name ID.Tiguan.

This step reflects the new vision of the engineers in Wolfsburg to return to the well-known and beloved names by buyers, in parallel with the launch of projects such as ID.Polo and ID.Cross. At the same time, the concern does not intend to retire the classic Tiguan with internal combustion. Both cars will be offered simultaneously, ensuring a smooth transition for brand fans.

The exterior appearance of the electric version will be clearly distinguished from both its conventional sibling and the previous ID.4. The design language borrows the aesthetics of the ID.Cross, focusing on sharper lines and an elegant front end. The accent is placed on the narrow lights, connected by a light strip with an illuminated brand logo, as well as the clean bumper with vertical elements and a three-section air intake.

The ergonomics in the cabin undergo a fundamental change, provoked by the mass complaints of customers regarding the entirely touch-sensitive control in the first generation of electric cars. The ID.Tiguan's interior combines a powerful digital cockpit and a large central display with the return of physical buttons and controls for the main functions.

While full technical specifications are being kept under wraps until the official premiere, the new generation will rely on modifications with one or two electric motors. Thanks to improved battery efficiency and optimized software, the autonomous range on a single charge is expected to reach an impressive 700 kilometers.