The Beijing Hyundai joint venture has officially launched pre-orders in China for its latest addition - the stylish Ioniq V fastback. The model sets the bar extremely aggressively, dropping into the price range between 119,900 and 139,900 yuan (approximately 15,300 to 17,850 euros). With these parameters, the car becomes the most budget electric offering in the Korean giant's range, but created with a focus on the preferences of Chinese consumers and with localized production in Beijing.

As a pioneer of Beijing Hyundai's entirely new product line, the Ioniq V demonstrates a radical departure from the familiar global design of the Ioniq series. The exterior is the work of the local design center and relies on a sharpened, wedge-shaped silhouette line, a body with faceted planes, a deaf front end, a two-stage lighting design and elegant frameless doors. All this is packed into respectable dimensions of 4900 mm in length, 1890 mm in width and 2900 mm in wheelbase, combined with an athletic, sloping roof.

The interior is dominated by a massive 27-inch 4K display, supported by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor and a software architecture integrating artificial intelligence and language models from technology giants Baidu and ByteDance. The driver's seat also features an advanced Cyber Eye head-up display, while the semi-autonomous driving package, developed in conjunction with Momenta, takes over highway crossing assistance.

The drive relies on a single electric motor on the rear axle in 188 or 225 horsepower versions, powered by CATL LFP batteries with a capacity of 53.5 or 66.8 kWh. The declared range varies from 520 to 650 kilometers on the Chinese optimistic CLTC cycle. The car's architecture is 800-volt, suggesting a quick transition to a charging station, and a version with an extended-range gasoline generator (EREV) is also planned in the future. For now, the export of the Ioniq V to Europe or North America remains in question.