Skoda showed the fastest Octavia

The Skoda brand is traditionally associated with practicality, spacious interiors and a sensible family choice, but there is one episode in its history that completely breaks these stereotypes. As part of a special exhibition dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the sports division Skoda Motorsport, the Czech manufacturer brought out of the shadows one of the most radical cars that ever bore the company emblem - the unique Octavia, which reached the famous 367.97 km/h.

The roots of this "runner" take us back to 2011, when the British branch of the brand decided to celebrate the decade of the sports series vRS in the most impressive way. For this purpose, the standard serial liftback Skoda Octavia A5 was sent to the engineers from the tuning studio Revo Technik.

Under the hood, the standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine undergoes a fundamental metamorphosis - a huge Garrett turbine is installed, the fuel system has been redesigned for extreme flow, and the interior has been completely stripped of soundproofing and seats, giving way to a homologated safety cage. The result is a monstrous power of 600 horsepower, transmitted to the front wheels.

The aerodynamics have also undergone a complete revision. The ground clearance has been lowered by 80 millimeters, the wheels are covered with special smooth pads, and a brake parachute has been installed at the rear. The finished car was transported to the legendary Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, where British motoring journalist Richard Meaden sat behind the wheel.

In the first few attempts, the machine surpassed preliminary expectations, setting a phenomenal 367.97 km/h top speed and an official average record of 365.45 km/h for its class, validated by the SCTA. After its historic success in the US, the record-breaking Skoda was long part of a private collection in the UK, only to return today as a priceless reminder of the Czech brand's engineering prowess.