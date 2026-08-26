French electric bestseller Renault 5 E-Tech comes with more power and longer range

The French automaker has opened orders for the updated Renault 5 E-Tech, which will officially appear before the public during the upcoming Paris Motor Show in October. Although the exterior and interior retain the familiar stylish lines, the palette of exterior colors has been expanded, and customers now have new personalization options through special graphic elements for the roof and fenders.

However, the main advantage of the modernization lies under the body. The brand's engineers have optimized aerodynamics through redesigned exterior mirrors, which directly affects the autonomous range. The version with a 40 kWh battery capacity now provides up to 315 kilometers on a single charge, while the larger 52 kWh battery pack increases autonomy to 430 kilometers. The base electric motor also sees a jump in performance, developing 110 horsepower compared to the previous 95, and higher equipment levels rely on units with 120 and 150 horsepower.

The changes in the cabin affect the technological equipment and functionality. Some of the levels receive wireless inductive charging for smartphones with integrated ventilation, protecting the devices from overheating. In place of the familiar Multi-Sense button on the steering wheel, the new intelligent Smart mode debuts. When activated, the on-board electronics automatically analyze the driver's driving style and selects the most appropriate of the three driving settings.

The French company confirms that this update is just a step in a longer-term strategy for the model, with the next phase scheduled for 2027 with even more advanced technological solutions.