Cheap Mazda has become the most expensive Ferrari in history

The Japanese roadster Mazda MX-5 received an unexpected and high-tech metamorphosis, becoming a modern interpretation of one of the greatest icons in automotive history - Ferrari 250 GTO. The radical reconfiguration was the work of specialists from the American studio Modern Custom Classics, and the completed project is prepared for auction by the auction house Mecum.

The project is based on the 2017 Mazda MX-5 RF coupe-cabriolet. To achieve the desired visual effect, the craftsmen have replaced almost the entire exterior body with handmade carbon fiber panels. Only the doors, windshield and folding hardtop with electric drive have been preserved from the original Japanese model.

The car's shapes find inspiration in the three-time world champion in the GT series - the classic Ferrari 250 GTO from 1962. Produced in just 36 units, the original coupe from Maranello holds the title of one of the most expensive and sought-after specimens among collectors worldwide. The characteristic teardrop-shaped headlights, the aggressively directed rear end and the familiar air intakes on the hood recreate the silhouette of the Italian legend.

Unlike its racing prototype, the reborn car retains the full range of modern safety and comfort systems. The driver still has the air conditioning, multimedia with navigation, reversing camera and electronic stability system at his disposal.

However, the classic 3.0-liter V12 naturally aspirated engine does not work under the carbon hood. The car relies on Mazda's familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit with a power of 160 horsepower. The technical part is complemented by a sports generation Borla and a 6-speed manual gearbox, preserving the reliability and affordable maintenance of the Japanese platform.