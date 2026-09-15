How to tell if a used car was a taxi

Buying a used car on the secondary market — whether it is a new import from Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, or a vehicle operated in Bulgaria — always carries the risk of coming across a repainted or professionally cosmetically "freshened" former taxi car. And as is well known, taxis accumulate huge mileage in an extremely short period. Since the exterior panels are easily repainted, and the yellow foil is removed without a trace, the interior remains the most reliable source of truth about the real life of the car.

The first and most obvious indicator is the drastic discrepancy between the mileage readings and the degree of physical wear of the main control elements. The anatomy of the driver's seat reveals a lot: the driver's textile or leather upholstery loses its density, the profile of the side supports is crushed, and the sides are worn from constant getting in and out. The wear on the steering wheel is not just cosmetic - the original texture of the leather or polyurethane completely disappears in the grip areas, the rubber pedal covers are worn asymmetrically or replaced with brand new cheap analogues, and the gear lever knob and the buttons on the center console show a shine that does not correspond to modest readings of 150,000 kilometers.

Unlike private cars, where the back seat is used episodically, in taxi vehicles the second row bears an extremely heavy load. A careful inspection of the rear reveals a characteristic "passenger syndrome": the belts in the back are loose, the softness of the "sofa" is uneven, and the plastic sills and lower parts of the door panels are scratched by shoes and luggage. The door handles and the rear window buttons deserve special attention, which, under standard use, retain their factory appearance for decades, but here they are heavily amortized.

An additional specificity of these cars are the technical and technological traces left by the specialized equipment. On the dashboard or center console, there are often hidden or filled holes from the installation of taximeters, navigation stands, radios and additional plates. In cars imported from countries such as Germany, where the traditional color of taxis is the characteristic ivory (Hellelfenbein), removing the foil sometimes leaves slight traces of glue or a difference in shade around the seals and inner door frames, where the original color has remained intact.

A full expert inspection necessarily goes beyond a visual inspection of the interior. A mandatory step when buying a car in Bulgaria is to check the VIN number in the official European and national registers for maintenance history and technical inspections. Often, when performing an annual inspection in EU countries, the mileage is recorded strictly and the chronology easily reveals manipulations. The suspiciously low price, combined with an artificially polished and visibly freshly refreshed interior, as well as the lack of documentary evidence of the service history, is the clearest sign for increased caution.