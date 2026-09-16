The Swedish premium manufacturer Volvo has officially unveiled the upgraded versions of its most popular crossovers, the XC60 and XC90. The Scandinavians are betting extremely boldly on plug-in hybrids, and this time the changes under the sheet metal bring a real technological leap. The production process of the updated SUVs started at the end of this fall, and the key indicators are already a fact.

The main emphasis in engineering terms falls on the new traction battery with an impressive capacity of 41.2 kWh. This step practically rewrites the rules of the European market, where such numbers were until recently a trademark only for fully electric cars. The more compact Volvo XC60 now achieves an astonishing 200 kilometers of autonomous travel on a single charge, while its larger sibling, the XC90, can travel up to 160 kilometers without using the internal combustion engine. With a full tank and battery, the combined range reaches 1,238 kilometers for the smaller model and 1,094 kilometers for the flagship, respectively.

The powertrain retains the familiar architecture, combining a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with forced induction and a powerful electric motor. The smaller Volvo XC60 crossover continues to be offered in two modifications - the T6 with 351 horsepower and the top-of-the-line T8 with an enviable 455 horsepower. With the Volvo XC90, buyers will be able to choose only the flagship T8 specification.

The dynamics remain at a remarkable level. The 455-horsepower SUV sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, while the Volvo XC60 takes just 4.8 seconds. Average fuel consumption varies between 1.0 and 1.6 liters per 100 kilometers in the combined cycle. For traditionalists, the range also retains the familiar “mild” hybrid version with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, which has 250 horsepower.

From a stylistic point of view, the Volvo XC90 retains its well-known appearance, as it underwent a serious visual revision very recently. However, the changes in the Volvo XC60 are noticeably more extensive. The model receives completely new matrix headlights, redesigned bumpers and taillights, as well as modified front fenders, hood and trunk lid.

In the cabin of the Volvo XC60 from the 2027 model year, the new 11.2-inch infotainment system display with an improved interface is impressive. Interior designers have updated the dashboard, door panels and have opted for even higher-quality materials for the upholstery.