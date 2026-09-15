The reason why drivers are dissatisfied with modern cars has been revealed – and it is not the price

The biggest disappointment for buyers of new cars in recent years is no longer related to malfunctions in the drive system or defects in the body. Data from large-scale industry studies reveal a clear and definite trend: every fourth owner of a modern vehicle experiences serious difficulties and irritation precisely from the multimedia interface and electronic assistants in the interior.

The mass aspiration of car manufacturers to transfer absolutely all functions to central touch screens and to tie cars to permanent online services creates the opposite effect. In an attempt at digital modernization, classic ergonomics and analog control comfort are gradually disappearing from the cabin, giving way to complex, incorrectly working menus.

Software vs. Hardware: The Changing Nature of Defects

Statistics on the reliability of infotainment systems report a disturbing 42.4 registered cases per 100 vehicles. Although this indicator remains similar to the previous level, its relative share in the total mass of complaints is increasing dramatically. Almost one in five problems reported by drivers is directly related to software or connectivity.

Analysts pay attention to an extremely important detail - today's critical notes are rarely caused by physical damage to the hardware itself or a burned-out display. The main complaints are directed at the unnecessarily complicated interface architecture, slow operating system response times and constant crashes during wireless smartphone connection.

Return to physical buttons: The wave of rethinking

The constant need to scroll through several submenus to adjust a simple temperature in the cabin or activate the seat heating distracts attention from the road and creates a real safety risk. Digital oversaturation is already generating distinct negativity among customers, which has not gone unnoticed by the industry.

Some leading car companies have already officially announced a revision of their interior philosophy. After the wave of dissatisfaction, a number of brands have begun to gradually return to physical buttons, rotary controls and direct switches for key functions, recognizing that complete sensor dominance was the wrong move in terms of user ergonomics.