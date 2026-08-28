Hyundai is preparing 100 new cars at once

The Korean giant Hyundai has revealed a grandiose plan for a global product offensive, foreseeing the launch of nearly 100 new or updated models in the coming years. During its Investor Day, the brand confirmed that a significant part of the new additions are completely secret projects, while the first seven premieres will become a reality within the next 18 months. The large-scale plan is precisely tailored to the specifics of the key regions: two new B-segment crossovers are being prepared for the European market, a small city electric car will debut in India, and new pure electric and hybrid offerings are planned for China.

The main focus of the company's strategy is extended-range hybrids (EREV — Extended Range Electric Vehicle). In this technology, the wheels are driven entirely by electric motors, and the compact gasoline unit works solely as a generator to charge the battery. The pioneer with this drive system will be the new generation of the SUV model Santa Fe. The technology will also be embedded in the premium brand Genesis, where a new record for the range is expected - an impressive total range of over 1,030 kilometers on a single charge and a full tank.

To support its new drives, Hyundai relies on independently developed batteries that provide significantly higher output and support fast charging. The new cells are about 30% cheaper to produce than traditional nickel alternatives and feature a patented thermal protection system that eliminates the risk of heat spreading in the event of a failure.

The sports division N will also undergo a large-scale expansion. The company is preparing an entirely new intermediate range, positioned between the standard modifications and the ultimate track “hot” N models. It will offer the high power of the N engines, but with more comfortable suspensions for everyday driving. By the end of the decade, the Koreans intend to enter new market niches, including light trucks, frame SUVs, and a mid-size pickup truck.