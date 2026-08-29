Electric cars are twice as likely to be declared total wrecks after an accident as cars with internal combustion engines

The battery-powered vehicle market continues to reveal its hidden financial specifics, which often remain outside the glossy brochures at car dealerships. The latest data from the insurance sector indicates a disturbing trend: the probability of an electric car being declared a total loss after a serious accident is exactly twice as high as that of a car powered by a gasoline or diesel internal combustion engine.

The root of this phenomenon lies not in the more frequent occurrence of accidents, but in the specific architecture of electric cars themselves. In fact, the overall frequency of insurance events – from standard traffic accidents and parking lot damage to natural disasters and vandalism – remains absolutely identical between the two technologies. The significant discrepancy occurs when structural damage affects vital components under the floor. In severe collisions and structural deformations, the repair of the battery pack and the accompanying power electronics quickly crosses the threshold of economic logic, turning servicing into an unprofitable undertaking.

The financial dimension of the problem is also intensified by the fact that the average amount of compensation for "green" cars exceeds almost twice that of their conventional counterparts. This is mainly due to the higher initial market value of the vehicles themselves. When the damage is compared as a percentage of the total insured amount, the proportions seem similar, but in absolute figures the costs for insurers swell dramatically when a high-voltage system enters the equation.

All this requires a completely new approach to the conclusion of specialized comprehensive insurance policies. To deal with potential risks, it is crucial for owners to look for specific clauses that go beyond the standard coverage. It is key to fully cover the battery pack – including against damage from external impacts and risks of spontaneous combustion. In addition, adequate insurance coverage should explicitly include mobile charging equipment, as well as specialized roadside assistance for towing in the event of a complete depletion of the battery while driving.