Trump cut short his stay at Camp David

US President Donald Trump cut short his stay at the “Camp David“ residence and returned early to Washington after tensions in the Middle East increased in recent hours, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

According to his original schedule, Trump was supposed to spend both weekends at the residence of American leaders in Maryland. However, the White House did not give an official reason for the change in the program, BTA reports.

According to the agency, the president's schedule was changed after an attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels on the capital of Saudi Arabia. The US, meanwhile, has urged its citizens in the Middle East to be cautious and warned that the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia could escalate quickly.

At this time, no additional official information has been released by the White House about the reason for Trump's early return.

Sources: BTA, Agence France-Presse