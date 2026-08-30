It became known when the Volga will receive a Russian engine

Volga cars, the serial production of which was restarted in April 2026 at the former Volkswagen facility in Nizhny Novgorod, are expecting a serious transformation under the hood. The company AO "Proizvodstvo легковых автомобилей" (PLA) is preparing a large-scale modernization that should replace foreign components with completely localized units.

The basis of this ambitious strategy is the Nizhny Novgorod Engine Plant, where preparations are underway for serial production of a two-liter gasoline turbo engine and a modern 8-speed automatic transmission. The project is designed for 2028, when the new drive systems should enter the assembly line. The main task for engineers is to achieve an impressive 80 percent localization of key components, which would ensure the sustainability of production against external factors.

A full cycle for assembly and testing of power units is being built at the industrial complex in Nizhny Novgorod. Plans call for casting and machining of critical elements on site, including cylinder blocks, cylinder heads, crankshafts and camshafts. In parallel, a network of local subcontractors is committed to mastering the production of electronic control units, piston groups, starters, alternators and turbochargers.

The new engine range is based on modern international architectures, which, however, undergo a complete adaptation for the specifics of the Volga models. The design is designed with a high degree of flexibility, which will allow the two-liter unit to serve as the basis for both standard internal combustion versions and future hybrid systems. To ensure the required quality, the assembly lines will have 85 percent automation, including systems for active parameter monitoring, machine vision and robotic internal logistics.

The transformation of the drive systems comes at a rapidly developing moment for the brand. The deal to start sales has already been a fact since June 19, with the brand's model portfolio entering the market with three main offerings. The range includes the flagship SUV Volga K50, the more compact crossover Volga K40 and the representative business sedan Volga C50. The transition to its own powertrains in 2028 is shaping up to be the final step in shaping the brand's new identity.