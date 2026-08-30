Pitfalls in repairing Chinese cars

The entry of Chinese car manufacturers into the European market is gaining more and more serious proportions, but along with the rich equipment, owners are also facing new challenges. Along with their affordable initial price, modern models from China bring with them specifics that can significantly increase the cost of subsequent maintenance and recovery after an accident.

The main source of unexpected costs lies in the abundance of complex electronics and driving assistants. In the event of a more serious breakdown or a traffic accident, the price of a separate control module or specific sensor can reach over 10,000 euros. The average cost of repairing such a type of vehicle on the European market already exceeds 1,500 euros, with over 60 percent of visits to workshops being related to the removal of damage from accidents. Such repair costs put Chinese models in the same price range as established Korean alternatives.

The situation with fully electric cars is even more complicated. When a battery fails, insurance companies are increasingly declaring the vehicle a total loss due to the unprofitability of replacement. In such cases, insurance compensation is paid based on the residual value and depreciation, which often leaves the owner with a financial loss.

An additional complicating factor for European drivers is the logistics of components. The delivery of more specific spare parts through official dealer networks can take up to three months, while with alternative channels the period sometimes reaches five months. Drivers have an alternative option of turning to specialized independent repair shops, which often have direct logistical connections and manage to reduce waiting times.