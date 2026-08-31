The risks of drinking non-alcoholic beer before driving

The choice of non-alcoholic beer before getting behind the wheel is perceived by many as a completely safe compromise, but practice shows that this habit brings with it a number of pitfalls. Although formally permitted, the drink contains minimal amounts of ethanol, which in larger volumes are able to accumulate in the body. Combined with the specific aroma that persists after consumption, this can easily become a reason for increased interest and subsequent thorough inspection by the traffic police. The topic was developed by the French National Academy of Medicine (Académie nationale de médecine).

According to the study, beyond the potential legal difficulties, there is also a serious psychological and physiological aspect. The familiar taste and the ritual of drinking often subconsciously simulate the effect of alcohol intoxication, which in turn negatively affects the concentration and reaction speed of the driver. When drinking several cans in succession, the total concentration of alcohol in the blood may reach or even exceed the legal limits.

An additional risk factor is observed in people with a history of alcohol addiction. For this category of drivers, the non-alcoholic option is not a safe substitute, but rather a psychological bridge to resuming the harmful habit. Since the drink does not provide the expected psychoactive intoxication, it often provokes a return to alcoholic beverages.

The problem is also complicated by the fact that the subjective feeling of sobriety occurs significantly earlier than the complete cleansing of the body. There are no reliable external signs to guarantee that the residual substances have left the bloodstream, which is why the subjective judgment of the driver often proves to be misleading.

The official statement of the French National Academy of Medicine (Académie nationale de médecine) on road safety and residual alcohol levels in soft drinks states:

“Even the minimal traces of residual ethanol present in drinks labeled “non-alcoholic“, when cumulatively consumed, can lead to a measurable concentration of alcohol in the blood. Every percentage of ethanol affects cognitive functions and neuromotor control, which is why complete abstinence remains the only sure prevention for road safety.“