The rise in fuel prices is changing drivers' habits

The rising costs of maintaining and using a personal car are forcing millions of drivers on both sides of the Atlantic to rethink their daily commute. The most obvious effect is the increase in gasoline and diesel prices, which have a direct impact on the transportation habits of households worldwide.

In the United States, a large-scale survey by LendingTree shows that 81% of respondents have already made changes to their lifestyle due to the high cost of motor transportation. One in five Americans report that they drive less compared to last year, with 64% of them citing expensive fuel as the main reason for limiting travel.

A similar dynamic is observed on the European continent. According to Eurostat and leading European automobile clubs, consumers in countries such as Germany, France and Italy are reacting similarly to price pressures, with nearly 30% of drivers reducing their use of private vehicles in favour of public transport or micromobility.

In Europe, high taxation further keeps fuel prices higher than in the US, making European drivers even more sensitive to any increase.

However, the trend also reveals some polarization. While older generations are cutting back on spending, around 34% of American respondents report an increase in the number of kilometres driven, with this share reaching 56% among Generation Z and 52% among families with young children. The main tool for dealing with the crisis remains optimization: 38% of drivers in the US combine several tasks into one trip, 31% reduce the total number of car trips, and 28% actively search for gas stations with lower prices before refueling.

The financial dimension of road transport varies significantly by region and household budget. In the US, 10% of drivers spend more than $1,000 per month on their cars, including fuel, insurance and lease payments, while another 14% spend between $500 and $999. In comparison, European households spend an average of between €300 and €600 per month on the same items, and shorter travel distances in Europe partially compensate for the higher cost per liter of fuel.

Carpooling is also becoming a popular method of saving. Nearly 29% of American respondents use this practice at least once a week, with the percentage being highest among young drivers. In European countries, ride-sharing platforms are seeing record levels of user activity, indicating that the drive to optimize transportation costs is becoming a lasting global trend.