Turkish company Togg is ready with a “people’s electric car for 23,000 euros”

The Turkish national electric vehicle manufacturer Togg is preparing a significant step towards the democratization of the electric vehicle market. After the launch of the T10X crossover and the T10F fastback, the company is focusing its efforts on creating a significantly more budget-friendly offer. The new addition to the range will bear the T6X index and aims to offer modern technologies at a significantly lower price than current standards in the sector.

The chairman of the board of directors of the brand, Fuat Tosalı, revealed that the main strategy behind the T6X project is to ensure accessibility for a wide range of buyers, with special emphasis on the young audience and drivers with more moderate financial capabilities. According to the preliminary guidelines set by the management, the targeted initial The price of the vehicle is around 1.3 million Turkish Liras (approximately 23,000 euros).

To ensure the market success of the model, the brand also plans to implement specialized preferential financial programs and a campaign with flexible terms. These mechanisms should further support the purchasing power of potential customers and facilitate the transition to electric drive technology.

According to the official timeframe set by the manufacturer, the process of collecting initial reservations and orders for the T6X will begin in June next year. The schedule foresees that the first serial units will be delivered to their owners by the end of the same month.