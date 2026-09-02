Volkswagen abandons aggressive-looking cars

The German automaker Volkswagen is taking a radical turn in its styling philosophy, putting an end to the trend for artificially aggressive front grilles and a menacing silhouette. Volkswagen Group chief designer Andreas Mindt has stated unequivocally that the fashion for giant grilles, ultra-narrow light blocks and predatory lines is completely exhausted and devoid of real meaning. According to him, this visual technique is often used unjustifiably by the brand to create a false sense of speed and superiority. On the highway, the aggressive muzzle makes drivers give way to the overtaking lane, even when a standard city hatchback with low power is behind them.

The German brand does not intend to follow the aggressive styling in the future

Mindt's vision for future models of the brand relies on a welcoming and welcoming appearance, differentiating itself from the concept of cars designed as if for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. The first striking example of this change is the serial electric model ID.Polo, which combines modern proportions with familiar classic elements from Volkswagen's history.

The transformation also affects the positioning of the electric range itself. Mindt admits that the initial models of the ID family were too futuristic in their desire to distance themselves from standard internal combustion cars. This led to a loss of brand identity and many customers ceased to perceive them as authentic representatives of the brand. According to the designer, an electric car should not demonstrate unnecessary superiority over conventional vehicles, as this deepens the division among consumers. The main task of the mass manufacturer is to make the transition to an electric drive system smooth, understandable and accessible.

The pragmatic turn also extends to interior design

Volkswagen begins a gradual return to the classic physical control buttons, abandoning the blind pursuit of sensory minimalism. Reactions and feedback from owners clearly show that fully digital touch surfaces for key functions create difficulties and ergonomic comfort in everyday driving.

However, the new philosophy will not unify the vision of the entire concern. The controversially expressive brands in the Volkswagen Group structure, such as Lamborghini and Cupra, will retain their dynamic and sharp design, as their customers are looking for precisely this appearance. For the mass brand Volkswagen, a new design strategy “Pure Positive“ has been formulated, built on friendly lines, engineering stability and fine details that give a distinctive character.