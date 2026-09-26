Ford halts production of its best-selling model

The production rhythm at Ford's US plants is once again being put to a serious test after the company's management was forced to announce an emergency shutdown of the assembly lines for the best-selling F-150. According to an internal company memo, the key Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan has put all work shifts and production teams on hold.

The production shutdown covers the period from Thursday, September 24, to next Tuesday, September 29, 2026, leaving nearly 3,500 employees on forced leave. The reason for the sudden measure lies in undisclosed supply chain problems that affect not only the Detroit plant, but also other strategic enterprises of the American manufacturer.

The difficulties are already affecting the assembly of the light truck range at the Kansas City plant, where it was also necessary to cancel individual shifts. In an attempt to compensate for the serious volume losses and limit the decline in market share, the Blue Oval's management is redirecting resources to the Kentucky plant, where the workload of the lines has been artificially increased.

The situation comes at an extremely sensitive time for the concern, which is still trying to make up for lost time and restore its optimal dealer inventory after previous production difficulties. Analysts note that such interruptions of the iconic “F“ series create additional pressure on the brand's positions in the domestic US market.