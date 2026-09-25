Chinese electric cars are displacing traditional manufacturers in Europe

The market dynamics on the Old Continent are marking another historic turnaround that seemed unthinkable just a few years ago. A large-scale statistical analysis of new car registrations in Europe shows that Chinese technology and automotive giant BYD is on the verge of overtaking established American manufacturer Ford in terms of sales volume.

Data for the first eight months of the year show that the Chinese brand registered 234,099 new vehicles on the European market, representing an impressive 144.1% growth compared to the previous year. At this rate, BYD is getting dangerously close to the traditional giant Ford, whose registration results marked a decline of 14.4% to a total of 244,938 vehicles for the same reporting period.

The difference between the two companies is melting to just over 10,800 units, which portends a change of places in the near future, especially given the upward trend of the Asian manufacturer and the difficulties of the blue oval on the European stage.