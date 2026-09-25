The original "Batmobile" from "Batman Returns" is for sale

The global market for collectible movie artifacts is preparing for a historic record after it became clear that the original "hero" car of the Dark Knight will be put up for auction. It is the legendary Batmobile from Tim Burton's cult film "Batman Returns" from 1992, which is expected to break price records for movie vehicles.

The auction will be organized jointly by the auction house Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies on November 23, 2026, with preliminary expert estimates indicating a staggering amount between 5 and 7 million US dollars. If the car meets these expectations, it will officially surpass the previous record for the most expensive on-screen car, held by the original Batmobile from the 1960s Adam West TV series, which sold for $4.62 million in 2013.

The model on offer is the main lead car (“car #1“), used in most of the action scenes and close-ups during the filming of the Michael Keaton-starring film. The machine is an impressive 20 feet long and is built on a chassis obtained by combining two Chevrolet Impala frames. Under the dramatic Art Deco fiberglass body, featuring a jet-turbine front end and giant rear wings, lies a reliable American V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

An interesting detail is that after filming wrapped and its premiere in 1992, the car was preserved in its original glossy black finish without undergoing any restoration. For many years, it was among the main exhibits at the famous Marconi Automobile Museum in California, and its upcoming selection to be auctioned off will surely attract the attention of the world's wealthiest collectors.