The secret behind the record-breaking achievement of the electric A6 E-Tron

The historic achievement of the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance, which covered a phenomenal 1,338 kilometers on a single charge and entered the Guinness Book of World Records, proved the extreme capabilities of modern electric vehicles. Behind the scenes, however, not only the engineering of the German brand with its record drag coefficient of 0.21 played a decisive role in this achievement, but also the specific driving methodology applied by Polish rally driver Miko Marczyk.

To achieve the incredible average consumption of just 7.09 kWh per 100 kilometers from the usable battery with a capacity of 94.9 kWh, the team relied on a series of key techniques for maximum energy efficiency. First and foremost is the thorough preliminary preparation of the car – using standard tires with factory-set pressure for low resistance and fully optimizing the air conditioning system. Marcik shares that in-depth knowledge of the car and its reactions in different drive modes is the first mandatory step towards saving watts.

The main pillar of the handling is smoothness and ultimate predictability. Avoiding sharp acceleration and sudden braking maneuvers allows kinetic energy to be utilized to the maximum. The marathon used a smooth predictive distance, which allows Audi's regenerative system (capable of up to 220 kW of braking power) to recover up to 95% of the energy during braking without activating the classic friction brakes. Maintaining a low and constant average speed (around 30 km/h for 45 hours in real traffic) eliminates aerodynamic drag, which increases exponentially at higher highway speeds.

Although 1,338 kilometers were achieved in specific long-distance driving conditions, the marathon sends a clear message to the industry and drivers. Increasing the real-world range of electric cars does not depend solely on installing larger and heavier batteries, but on an intelligent combination of aerodynamics, software recuperation and a conscious driving style behind the wheel.