Debut for BMW 3 Series G50 – without diesel engines, but with drift mode

The global automotive scene has once again been conquered by the Bavarian school, after BMW revealed details of the new eighth generation of its best-selling model – BMW 3 Series with internal factory index G50. This long-awaited model marks a turning point in the history of the series, combining the history of the model with the avant-garde solutions of the new Neue Klasse era, while putting a definitive end to the diesel era in the conventional range.

The exterior design of the G50 represents a bold evolutionary leap that rethinks the traditional proportions of the sedan through extremely clean surfaces and aerodynamic efficiency. The silhouette is distinguished by an elongated hood, wheels brought out to the maximum at the edges of the body and a smoothly overlapping roof line ending in a short rear. The front end showcases a narrower and more expressive interpretation of the iconic kidney grille, which merges visually with new matrix LED lights with sharp daytime running light signatures.

The side profile is sculpted with a minimum of edges, retaining the classic Hofmeister kink at the rear windows, while hidden door handles contribute to the monolithic feel. The rear end is dominated by thin horizontal lights with a three-dimensional lighting effect, and the sports versions receive more aggressive bumpers, larger air intakes and dual exhaust tips.

The G50's interior continues the revolution started by the exterior, relying on a minimalist digital environment inspired by the Neue Klasse concepts. The centerpiece of the cabin is the completely redesigned curved screen (BMW Curved Display), which unites the instruments in front of the driver and the central multimedia system, controlled by the latest software generation of the Bavarian software. Traditional physical buttons have been reduced to an absolute minimum, with the air conditioning functions and basic settings integrated into the voice assistant with artificial intelligence and the touch surfaces.

Under the hood of the new generation is a large-scale restructuring of the powertrains, the most important news being the complete abandonment of diesel engines in favor of gasoline traction and electrification. At the top is the sharpened M350 xDrive variant, which replaces the previous M340i. This model relies on a deeply advanced version of the three-liter inline six-cylinder engine (B58) with a turbocharger, supplemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, generating an impressive 443 horsepower. The traction is distributed to all four wheels via the intelligent xDrive system and an 8-speed automatic transmission, allowing acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. The range is complemented by four-cylinder petrol engines with mild hybrids with the designations 318 and 320, developing 156 and 211 horsepower respectively from a 2.0-liter volume. Shortly after the market launch in 2027, they will be joined by a new generation plug-in hybrid with an extended all-electric range.

Production of the new eighth generation will take place at the brand's main plant in Dingolfing, Germany, with European sales starting in early 2027 with a starting price of around 49,900 euros on the German market.