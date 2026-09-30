BMW also presented a refined electric i3

After previously presenting the completely new “three“ BMW did not neglect its electric models with the official presentation of the new BMW i3 M60 xDrive. The new sports electric car is strategically placed in the hierarchy right between the conventional modifications of the model and the future, still under development, purebred electric flagship M3. The engineers' goal is to satisfy the demand of customers looking for maximum dynamics, without, however, compromising on everyday use or directly entering the territory of the top models of the M range.

The basis of the drive system is an advanced configuration with two independent electric motors, providing intelligent all-wheel drive xDrive. Although the full official horsepower specifications of the M60 variant are being kept under wraps ahead of its market debut, experts expect it to significantly exceed the standard i3 50 xDrive.

All this exceptional power is coordinated by the revolutionary central computer of the Neue Klasse architecture, called by its creators “Heart of Joy“. This system unites drive control, dynamic stability control, mechanical brakes and energy regeneration with millisecond precision. Thanks to the transition to a modern 800-volt electrical architecture, the car supports ultra-fast charging with a power of up to 400 kW, which allows a huge part of the battery's energy to be restored in a matter of

Visually, the i3 M60 is distinguished by an aggressive aerodynamic package, including extended sills, optimized bumpers, a pronounced rear diffuser and lightweight forged wheels. Buyers will also be able to benefit from the specialized M Performance catalog, offering carbon fiber elements, aerodynamic spoilers and red accents.

The most significant revolution in the exterior design, however, is the introduction of the new characteristic yellow lights (M Yellow Lights). With this detail, the Bavarians are setting a new beginning, and from now on every future sports offering with the M and M Performance emblems will be recognized precisely by this unique light signature.