Classic extras that are returning to cars

In recent years, the interior design of new cars has undergone a radical change, turning car interiors into minimalist spaces dominated by huge touch screens. However, dozens of time-tested solutions that made everyday driving significantly more comfortable and safe have disappeared in this digital transformation. The trend is already starting to reverse, and giants such as Hyundai and Volkswagen, as well as a number of others, have officially announced that they are returning physical buttons and switches to their new models.

In addition, one of the most noticeable absences under the hood remains the classic oil dipstick in cars with internal combustion engines. Brands such as Audi, Porsche, BMW and Cadillac have massively replaced it with electronic sensors integrated into multimedia systems. In practice, however, the quick and flawless mechanical check was replaced by tedious digging through complex submenus, which often requires the engine to have been running for a certain time or the car to be parked on a completely flat surface.

Another long-forgotten, but extremely functional extra is the opening rear window of the tailgate. When transporting oversized cargo or quickly loading small bags into tight spaces, this option saves the need to open the entire door. Currently, a similar solution is preserved in single SUVs such as the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Wrangler, but practicality is making more and more crossover buyers demand this option back.

Drivers continue to experience serious difficulties with the mass introduction of repair kits instead of a full-size spare tire. In the event of a more serious cut on the sidewall or major damage to the tread, modern foams and small compressors prove to be completely useless. While in the past changing a wheel took a few minutes on the road, today even a minor breakdown often ends in waiting for roadside assistance and wasting hours.

The most important of these things, however, is the return to physical controls and analog instruments clearly show that ergonomics and safety are once again a priority. Digital touch panels undoubtedly look modern, but intuitive control with physical buttons, without having to take your eyes off the road, remains unsurpassed in terms of road safety.