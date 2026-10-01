BMW developing massive X9

BMW is aiming for the top of the luxury SUV segment, confirming its plans to develop a super-large flagship SUV designed explicitly to compete with American giants like the Cadillac Escalade, the long-wheelbase Range Rover and the newly launched Audi Q9. Positioned significantly above the current X7, this upcoming model - rumored to be badged X9 or to originate from the internal codename G63 - will be designed and assembled directly in the U.S. at BMW’s massive Spartanburg, South Carolina, manufacturing facility.

Aesthetically, the upcoming flagship will draw heavily on the refined elegance of the latest 7 Series sedan, trading in some of the aggressive athleticism of the smaller models for a more stately silhouette. Design cues are expected to include subtle silver grille edging, distinctive split-headlight configurations with slim upper daytime running light elements, and potential two-tone exterior paint options. Under the expansive bodywork, the car will share core architectural elements and advanced digital cockpit technology with the X7 to maximize development efficiency and maintain tight profitability throughout the platform's lifecycle.

Mechanically, the powertrain lineup for this US-market behemoth leans heavily on internal combustion engines, reflecting consumer preferences across the Atlantic, where smooth long-distance travel and solid capability are paramount. The powertrain strategy is expected to be based on BMW's impressive 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, boosted by an advanced hybrid assist system to optimize efficiency, along with potential high-output M Performance variants designed to rival the Audi SQ9. While entry-level six-cylinder engine options remain under consideration depending on market demand, complex diesel configurations and plug-in hybrid systems remain on the back burner in initial planning, although fluctuations in fuel prices could prompt a strategic rethink.

The implementation of this large-scale industrial expansion presents a unique operational challenge, as the Spartanburg plant is already operating at maximum capacity to meet global demand for the existing X5 and X7 model lines. To free up the necessary production space for its new American flagship, management in Munich is actively evaluating strategies to shift production of the base X5 model back to European plants. This clever logistical rearrangement guarantees duty-free local production for the upcoming giant, while ensuring that BMW’s flagship assembly lines can seamlessly satisfy a North American clientele eager to embrace a more grandiose and imposing expression of German engineering.