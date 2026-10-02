Fiat Multipla Returns

Fiat is once again delving deep into its rich archives of unconventional models, presenting the Multiplay concept, a design study that is expected to make its official world debut at the Paris Motor Show. Rather than simply recycling a famous model or producing yet another predictable crossover, the Italian manufacturer is positioning this fresh vehicle as an entirely new mobility concept that combines the eccentric design of both the original 600 Multipla from the 1950s and the boldly proportioned multi-purpose vehicle from the late 1990s. By combining historical philosophies for maximum use of space with a contemporary design language, Fiat sets out to challenge the traditional boundaries of the segment and meet the dynamic demands of modern drivers' lifestyles.

At the heart of the Multiplay's engineering proposition is an architecture with a dual essence that bridges two traditionally opposing categories of vehicle. According to initial information from Turin, the concept successfully combines the passenger comfort and cabin flexibility of a compact SUV with the practicality of open space and cargo carrying versatility of a pickup. To achieve this dual identity without compromising on everyday drivability, the car relies on an ingenious mechanical transformation system that allows the body configuration to change dynamically depending on whether the owner prioritizes the enclosed passenger space or the open cargo space for weekend entertainment.

Beyond the Paris showroom, the Multiplay serves as a tangible precursor to Fiat's upcoming wave of affordable electric cars, scheduled to hit European showrooms around 2028.