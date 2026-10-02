ADAC puts voice assistants in 40 cars to the test - BMW takes first place, Suzuki comes in worst

The replacement of classic physical buttons with complex touch menus continues to be one of the main causes of driver distraction and a serious risk factor on the road. In search of a solution to this problem, experts from the German Automobile Club (ADAC) conducted a large-scale study, checking to what extent modern voice assistants can replace analog control of functions in the cabin.
The test covered exactly 40 popular models, which had to execute 18 specific voice commands. The tasks were divided into three main categories: controlling the infotainment system, controlling the air conditioning and activating systems related to the safety of the car. A total of 16 of the tested cars managed to win a final score of “good“.
The undisputed winner of the study was the new BMW 5 Series, whose voice assistant flawlessly executed 16 out of a total of 18 set commands. At the opposite pole, with the weakest result and a categorical score of “bad“, was the electric Suzuki e-Vitara. The model performed desperately, managing to process only 3 out of the 18 set instructions.
Despite its unenviable ranking, Dacia's positions should not be seen as a technological failure, but as a very deliberate choice, true to its budget philosophy. The Romanian brand consciously saves on the integration of expensive proprietary software architectures and complex sensor complexes in order to keep the final prices of its cars as affordable as possible. The steering wheel button redirects directly to the smartphone connected via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, providing the driver with perfectly working voice control from Google or Apple, without the buyer paying for unnecessary and expensive factory multimedia.
Here are the rankings of the 40 tested cars in the ADAC voice assistant test (ordered from best to worst):
Rating “Good“ (16 cars)
BMW 5 Series
Ford Capri
Lynk & Co 08
Mazda CX-5
Mercedes-Benz CLE
Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ
Nio EL8
Nissan Leaf
Skoda Elroq
Skoda Superb
Smart #5
Tesla Model Y
Volvo EC40
Volvo ES90
Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen ID.7
Rate “Satisfactory“ (14 cars)
Audi A3
Audi Q6 e-tron
BMW iX3
BYD Seal
Cupra Born
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Kia EV3
Mini Cooper E
Opel Grandland
Peugeot e-3008
Porsche Cayenne
Renault Clio
Renault Scenic
XPeng G6
Score “Sufficient“ (7 cars)
Audi e-tron GT
Ford Kuga
Honda Civic
Leapmotor C10
MG MG4
Mitsubishi Outlander
Toyota Prius
Rating “Insufficient“ / “Poor“ (3 cars)
Dacia Duster
Dacia Jogger
Suzuki e-Vitara