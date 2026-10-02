ADAC puts voice assistants in 40 cars to the test - BMW takes first place, Suzuki comes in worst

The replacement of classic physical buttons with complex touch menus continues to be one of the main causes of driver distraction and a serious risk factor on the road. In search of a solution to this problem, experts from the German Automobile Club (ADAC) conducted a large-scale study, checking to what extent modern voice assistants can replace analog control of functions in the cabin.

The test covered exactly 40 popular models, which had to execute 18 specific voice commands. The tasks were divided into three main categories: controlling the infotainment system, controlling the air conditioning and activating systems related to the safety of the car. A total of 16 of the tested cars managed to win a final score of “good“.

The undisputed winner of the study was the new BMW 5 Series, whose voice assistant flawlessly executed 16 out of a total of 18 set commands. At the opposite pole, with the weakest result and a categorical score of “bad“, was the electric Suzuki e-Vitara. The model performed desperately, managing to process only 3 out of the 18 set instructions.

Despite its unenviable ranking, Dacia's positions should not be seen as a technological failure, but as a very deliberate choice, true to its budget philosophy. The Romanian brand consciously saves on the integration of expensive proprietary software architectures and complex sensor complexes in order to keep the final prices of its cars as affordable as possible. The steering wheel button redirects directly to the smartphone connected via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, providing the driver with perfectly working voice control from Google or Apple, without the buyer paying for unnecessary and expensive factory multimedia.

Here are the rankings of the 40 tested cars in the ADAC voice assistant test (ordered from best to worst):

Rating “Good“ (16 cars)

BMW 5 Series

Ford Capri

Lynk & Co 08

Mazda CX-5

Mercedes-Benz CLE

Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ

Nio EL8

Nissan Leaf

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Superb

Smart #5

Tesla Model Y

Volvo EC40

Volvo ES90

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen ID.7

Rate “Satisfactory“ (14 cars)

Audi A3

Audi Q6 e-tron

BMW iX3

BYD Seal

Cupra Born

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Kia EV3

Mini Cooper E

Opel Grandland

Peugeot e-3008

Porsche Cayenne

Renault Clio

Renault Scenic

XPeng G6

Score “Sufficient“ (7 cars)

Audi e-tron GT

Ford Kuga

Honda Civic

Leapmotor C10

MG MG4

Mitsubishi Outlander

Toyota Prius

Rating “Insufficient“ / “Poor“ (3 cars)

Dacia Duster

Dacia Jogger

Suzuki e-Vitara