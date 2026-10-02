Details about the new Tucson, which will also be sold in Bulgaria

Hyundai presented the fifth generation Tucson created for European markets in the Czech production center of the brand. Rejecting conservative stylistic norms, the Korean manufacturer has adopted a new aesthetic philosophy called “Art of Steel“, which completely changes the forms we were used to until now and immediately distinguishes it in the increasingly saturated crossover segment.

In terms of dimensions, the fifth generation Tucson expands significantly in all directions – it lengthens by 5 centimeters to 4.56 meters, expands by 3.5 centimeters to 1.90 meters and gains 2 centimeters in height, with the wheelbase extending by 4 centimeters to 2.72 meters. This elongated architecture is highlighted by flared wheel arches and a lighting signature called the “H-Edge”, which echoes the signature styling cues from the Ioniq 3 while prioritising the impressive horizontal proportions. At the rear, advanced lighting modules with up to 25,600 individual LED pixels deliver sophisticated animation sequences, complemented by fresh designs for 17- to 20-inch alloy wheels and expressive new paint options such as Moonlake Blue and Ignite Red.

Inside the cabin, Hyundai has radically redesigned the user experience in line with its “Curve of Upholstery” design philosophy, combining high-quality tactile surfaces with a practical split-dashboard architecture that cleverly retains physical controls for key functions. The driver-focused 9.9-inch instrument cluster is positioned directly in the driver's field of vision, while the gear selector has been moved to the steering column to free up ample storage space on the center console. Dominating the dashboard is a massive 12.9- or 17-inch infotainment interface running Pleos Connect - an advanced platform powered by the Android Automotive operating system - along with the Gleo AI voice assistant, and an immersive Bang & Olufsen.

Practicality is further enhanced by ergonomic seven-panel pneumatic seats offering a full-reclining nap mode, a sliding 40:20:40 split rear seat and a huge boot space that reaches an impressive 695 litres.

Under the hood, the fifth-generation model range marks a decisive change in strategy, completely eliminating diesel variants and instead relying on an advanced range of electrified and internal combustion engines. Buyers can choose between a 1.6-liter T-GDI turbocharged gasoline engine, a reliable 238 horsepower full hybrid engine, or a powerful plug-in hybrid that combines the 1.6-liter turbo engine with a 17.1 kWh battery, providing an estimated 81 kilometers of pure electric range, as well as a new “HEV Stay Mode“ for air conditioning when the car is stationary.