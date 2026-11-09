Ukrainian Craftsman Turns Old ZAZ into a Mini-Hummer

Folk creativity in the automotive world sometimes gives rise to truly unusual projects. Instead of a traditional full restoration to factory condition, a classic ZAZ-968 was given an entirely new lease of life in the form of a compact off-road vehicle with a design inspired by the legendary American military Hummer. The unconventional vehicle was created by Ukrainian designer Andrii Volovytskyi from the city of Dnipro.

The project is based on a fully load-bearing space frame welded from steel tubes with different cross-sections. This structural solution allowed the craftsman to completely move away from the rounded factory lines of the Soviet model and build a rugged body with straight angles, high ground clearance and an open cabin. Corrugated aluminum and distinctive plastic elements were used for the exterior panels. At the front, the vehicle features a massive tubular bumper, a vertical grille, additional lights and an external protective roll bar.

Despite the radical change in appearance, the technical equipment beneath the metal panels remains authentic. The off-roader retains the rear-mounted 1.2-liter air-cooled gasoline carburetor engine, producing 45 horsepower. Power is still sent exclusively to the rear wheels through the original four-speed manual gearbox. The steering and suspension were also carried over from the ZAZ-968 donor without fundamental modifications, meaning that the model relies more on its distinctive appearance than on four-wheel drive.

The interior is completely minimalist and follows the vehicle’s utilitarian concept. The cabin lacks any insulation or luxury features, with the exposed tubular frame elements and individual sport seats taking center stage. The vehicle rides on wide off-road tires with white wheels, while the exposed suspension complements its aggressive appearance.

According to information from the creator, the unique machine was initially used for trips around the outskirts of Dnipro and for appearances at local vintage vehicle exhibitions, after which it was put into service on the territory of a large nature reserve. The project remains a striking example of garage engineering, in which an ordinary mass-produced car is transformed into a unique vehicle with a character of its own.