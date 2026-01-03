The US embargo on Venezuelan oil remains in place following the capture of Nicolas Maduro. This was said by President Donald Trump, while issuing a sharp warning to other political and military figures associated with the regime.

Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that the US will maintain economic and military pressure on Venezuela while assessing the next steps.

„It is very important that the embargo on all Venezuelan oil remains in full force. The United States is retaining all military options until its demands are fully met,” the president said.

Trump also issued a direct warning to leaders associated with Maduro.

„All political and military figures in Venezuela must understand that what happened to Maduro can and will happen to them if they are not simply fair, even to their own people,