Trump announced that the United States will sell Venezuelan oil to third countries

The Washington administration intends to sell Venezuelan oil to third countries and increase the volume of these supplies. US President Donald Trump made this statement at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

„We will sell oil to them, probably in much larger volumes.“ „Because Venezuelan producers could not produce oil in large volumes due to poor infrastructure“, said the American leader, referring to countries interested in buying Venezuelan oil.

„So we will sell large volumes of oil to third countries. Many of them are using it now. "But I would say there will be a lot more," he added, referring to countries that buy Venezuelan oil. According to Trump, American companies will "spend billions of dollars" to repair the infrastructure related to oil production in Venezuela.