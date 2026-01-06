Central banks of individual countries bought a record amount of gold in November

Global central banks bought 45 tons of gold in November 2025, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

The WGC report notes that purchases in November recorded a slight decrease compared to October, but remained high compared to previous months of 2025.

According to the WGC central bank demand for gold remained stable in November. Total purchases for the penultimate month of last year compared to the beginning of the year amounted to 297 tons.

The most active buyers in November were the central banks of Poland (+12 tons) and Brazil (+11 tons). Other larger buyers were Uzbekistan (+10 tons), Kazakhstan (+8 tons), Kyrgyzstan (+2 tons) and the Czech Republic (+2 tons). Banks in China and Indonesia showed growth of 1 ton each.

According to reports, as of the beginning of 2025, the National Bank of Poland (95 tons) remains the largest official buyer of gold, followed by the National Bank of Kazakhstan (49 tons).