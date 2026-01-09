The market capitalization of the American company Alphabet, which controls Google, reached 3.935 trillion USD, overtaking the value of the American company Apple. This puts Alphabet in fourth place in market capitalization, according to data from Companiesmarketcap (which calculates the market capitalization of public companies, precious metals, cryptocurrencies and mutual funds).

Gold is in first place with a market capitalization of 31.156 trillion USD. It is followed by Nvidia (4.505 trillion USD), silver (4.373 trillion USD) and Alphabet, which controls Google (3.935 trillion USD). Apple's market capitalization is 3.844 trillion USD USD.

As of 2:00 p.m. Bulgarian time, Alphabet shares rose 2.13% in premarket trading on Nasdaq, reaching $329.31 per share. Since the beginning of 2026, the company's share price has risen 4.94%.