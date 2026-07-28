Ukraine vows: Moscow will be hit by ballistic missiles this fall

This fall, Moscow will be hit by ballistic missiles made in Ukraine, said the chief designer and co-owner of Fire Point Denis Stillerman, UNIAN reported.

Fire Point is a leading Ukrainian company in the field of defense technologies, which develops and produces advanced, cost-effective and combat-proven unmanned aerial vehicles and missile systems for modern precision warfare.

The manufacturer of the Flamingo missiles vowed that in a few weeks, Kiev will have the ability to hit the Russian capital with ballistic missiles. Stillerman did not say in which month these strikes are possible.

„There will be strikes on Moscow in the fall. "Our task now is to test the engine, make sure that nothing structurally breaks down, that the payload is held and that the engine is functioning properly. Then we will conduct a test flight, make sure that everything is working as planned, and then flights to Russian territory will begin," he said.

Stillerman stressed that the military will determine where to strike, but according to him, "of course, these will be some important targets right away."

Stillerman previously said that a Ukrainian ballistic missile with a range of up to 850 km would be ready by mid-2026. He said that such missiles have many advantages over the Russian "Iskander" missiles. Kiev says the Ukrainian missiles will be faster than the Iskander, cheaper and can fly longer distances.

The “Reuters“ agency reported yesterday that Ukraine wants a prototype for a European missile defense system ready by mid-2027. Ukraine wants a prototype for a European ballistic missile defense system, codenamed “Freyja“, to be ready within the first half of next year, a senior official said, as Kiev presses its allies to help it secure weapons capable of intercepting Russian missiles. Ukrainian missile and drone maker Fire Point said it would be the lead industrial partner in the project.