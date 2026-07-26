Gazprom reaches new historical maximum in gas supplies to China

"Gazprom" has reached a new historical maximum in daily gas supplies to China via the “Power of Siberia“ pipeline for the third time since the beginning of the year, the holding company said in a statement.

The company has reached a new historical maximum in daily gas supplies to China via the “Power of Siberia“ pipeline. The new record, the third since the beginning of the year, was set on July 25, the statement said.

The supplies of Russian gas are carried out under a long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and CNPC, the company said.

From the beginning of 2026, “Gazprom“ continues to increase pipeline deliveries of Russian natural gas to China, mainly via the „Power of Siberia“ pipeline. The company has not published full official volumes for the period January-July 2026, but deliveries regularly exceed contracted daily quantities.

In 2025, „Gazprom“ delivered 38.8 billion cubic meters of gas to China, about a quarter more than in 2024. This is the first year in which Russian pipeline exports to China exceeded deliveries to the European Union.

The main route remains „Power of Siberia“

As of mid-2026, this is the only operational gas pipeline between Russia and China. Its contractual level is 38 billion cubic meters per year, but Moscow and Beijing have agreed that the supply capacity will gradually be increased to 44 billion cubic meters per year.

New route from the Far East from 2027

A second route from the Russian Far East is being prepared in parallel. Equipment is being installed at the gas metering station “Dalnerechensk“, and the start of supplies is planned for January 2027. The initial contract provided for up to 10 billion cubic meters per year, but the parties have agreed to increase the volume to 12 billion cubic meters.

Thus, along the two routes already agreed upon, Russia could supply China with up to 56 billion cubic meters of gas per year — 44 billion on the “Power of Siberia“ and 12 billion on the Far Eastern route. The Russian government expects this volume to be reached gradually after 2027.

China pays a lower price than Europe

China is already the largest external market for Russian pipeline gas, but the price is lower than that for European customers. According to a Russian government forecast, gas for China in the coming years will be on average about 30% cheaper than supplies to Europe and Turkey. For the period 2027-2029, the estimated price is between 224 and 236 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters.