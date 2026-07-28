Moscow region was attacked last night by more than 390 drones that caused damage to residential buildings, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

The drone attack was launched ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House, AFP notes.

"More than 390 drones were aimed at the Moscow region, with most of them shot down before reaching the capital," Mayor Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, specifying that "81 enemy drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow".

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov earlier reported strikes on an apartment building and houses in the town of Chekhov near Moscow, without specifying whether there were any casualties or injuries.

Russia's air defense systems have shot down several dozen drones elsewhere in the region, including in Podolsk, Domodedovo and Kolomna, Vorobyov said.

A residential building in the town of Chekhov near the Russian capital Moscow was hit by a drone attack, and local authorities are checking for casualties, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a post on the Telegram messaging platform this morning, Reuters reported.

Vorobyov attached a photo of a tall apartment building with broken windows and black smoke rising from its upper floors to his post.

Russia's air defense systems have shot down dozens of drones in other places in the region, including in Podolsk, Domodedovo and Kolomna, Vorobyov said. Russia has shot down several dozen drones in other places in the region, including Podolsk, Domodedovo and Kolomna, Vorobyov also said.