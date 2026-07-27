US companies have begun to abandon large spending on artificial intelligence

Companies in the United States have begun to switch to cheap artificial intelligence (AI) models, including those developed in China, to reduce costs, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Both large and small companies across the Ocean see no point in using advanced AI models for basic tasks. “It’s like driving to the grocery store for milk in a Lamborghini built for track racing,” Mike Sachs, chief customer service officer at Cursor, a startup that develops AI programming tools, told the publication.

Major American developers Anthropic and OpenAI have been trying for years to secure leadership positions in the battle for AI supremacy by developing the most powerful models, but in the end, it turns out that the companies are interested in basic tools, The Wall Street Journal reported. An experiment conducted by Cursor showed that building a web browser from scratch using OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 costs more than $10,000, while a combination of Anthropic’s Opus 4.8 and Cursor’s Composer reduces the cost of performing the same task to $1,400.