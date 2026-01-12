Two associations have joined forces to create a national strategy for piloted and unmanned aviation

The Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry (ABAI) and the United Drone Society Association (UDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Partnership, which set a framework for long-term cooperation in the field of piloted and unmanned aviation in Bulgaria.

The focus of the partnership is on accelerating the sustainable development of the sector through joint initiatives, expert exchange and joint work with institutions, education and business to increase safety and implement innovations in the airspace.

„The goal of the Memorandum is to establish the safe integration of drones as a key element for higher security and sustainable development of the airspace in our country“, points out Anton Puliyski, chairman of the United Drone Society Association. He emphasized that joint events are coming up in the country with a focus on youth, drone football, aviation and innovations in air mobility.

The partnership envisages coordinated actions in several priority areas: