Yerevan and Brussels to fight together against circumvention of EU sanctions

Armenia and the EU have pledged to cooperate to prevent circumvention of EU sanctions. This is evidenced by the content of a joint statement following the first Armenia-EU summit held in Yerevan on May 5.

„We are committed to continue our close cooperation in preventing and combating the circumvention of EU sanctions. We will increase our joint efforts to monitor, restrict and control the trade and re-export of dual-use goods and sensitive military equipment,” the 44-point statement said.

In April 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference following the EU-US-Armenia trilateral meeting in Brussels, said that the European Union recognizes Armenia’s efforts to combat the circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia. She also stressed that Brussels particularly appreciates Yerevan’s efforts to prevent sanctioned military equipment and technology from reaching Moscow.