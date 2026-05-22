US imposes countervailing duties on palladium imports from Russia

The US Department of Commerce intends to impose countervailing duties of 109.1% on imports of unwrought palladium from Russia. This is stated in a notice published in the Federal Register (a collection of official documents of the US government).

The US claims that Russian producers receive subsidies that meet the conditions for US measures. The notice notes that under US law this requires the imposition of countervailing duties of 109.1%. The US Department of Commerce clarified that these duties will apply in particular to the above-mentioned products from “Uralsky Innovative Technologies“ JSC and the Primorsky Non-Ferrous Metals Processing Plant. The investigation, conducted by department officials, covers 2024.

Earlier this month, the US Department of Commerce announced that it had decided to impose anti-dumping duties of 132.83% on shipments of unwrought palladium from Russia. In September 2025, the US Federal International Trade Commission (FITC) said that Russian palladium shipments were harming US producers. The commission launched the investigation after complaints to US authorities from unions and US businesses.

Palladium is used in the production of automotive catalysts, in the electronics and chemical industries, and in other applications.