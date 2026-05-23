India sets record for most fuel price hikes

State-owned oil companies in India have raised retail prices of petrol and diesel by 0.87 rupees per litre ($0.0091), according to the Press Trust of India.

In New Delhi, the price of 1 litre of petrol on Saturday was 99.51 rupees ($1.04). Diesel costs 92.49 rupees per litre ($0.9).

This is the third price hike in the country in nine days. On May 15, they were increased by 3 rupees and on May 19 - by 0.9 rupees.

Petrol and diesel prices have also increased in other cities in the South Asian republic. Fuel prices in India are rising nationwide for the first time in four years as state-owned oil companies try to cushion the blow from the Middle East conflict.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to save fuel amid a global energy crisis caused by the economic crisis triggered by the US-Iran war.