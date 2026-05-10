How much will a Bulgarian vacation in Greece cost in 2026

The weather outside still looks more like autumn, but it's time to plan summer 2026. This year, thousands of Bulgarians will choose Greece for their vacation, but the sea there already comes with a much higher price. For transportation, food and tourist services, it is a good idea to prepare a 30 to 40 percent larger budget.

Expensive flights and record-breaking fuel

Inflation is still felt in the air. In just a few weeks, on the threshold of the summer season, plane tickets have become 25% more expensive, Nova TV specifies. Thus, a flight from Sofia to Athens in less than an hour in May costs 314 euros one way, if you travel with a checked baggage of 23 kilograms.

Those who choose to travel by car should also be prepared. A comparison of prices at gas stations shows that diesel in Athens is only 1 cent more expensive than in Sofia, but the difference in gasoline jumps by about 50 cents. According to international media, Greece ranks in the top 10 countries in the world with the most expensive fuel. In some places on the islands, a liter of gasoline already reaches 2.60 euros.

Despite the high fuel prices, however, taxi services in the Greek capital have not increased in price by a cent in the last three years - unlike Sofia, where tariffs increase almost every year. Local drivers point to state policy as the main problem.

“The excise duty on fuel is the problem. When I fill up with fuel for 20 euros - 11.50 goes into the tank, the rest goes to the state. Imagine - in Cyprus they buy fuel from us and at the same time it is 50 cents cheaper there per liter. "It's crazy!", taxi driver Stamatios Carlos exclaims. He adds that raising a family in Athens on an average salary of 1,200 euros is becoming increasingly difficult. "I used to fill a supermarket trolley with 50 euros, but now it's only enough for one bag. Now it takes 200 euros to go shopping," he says.

The food paradox: Gyros in Athens are cheaper than in "Lyulin"

Amid high fuel prices and inflation in supermarkets, street food and restaurants in Greece remain surprisingly affordable. A quick check shows that a gyros in a pita in an expensive neighborhood of Athens costs 3.90 euros. By comparison, in the capital's "Lyulin" neighborhood its price is 5.10 euros.

Simon, the owner of a local restaurant, explains the phenomenon with the purchasing power of customers: “We struggle to keep prices low because customers cannot afford to pay more. And they are used to souvlaki and gyros being cheap. In Bulgaria it may be more expensive, I would also like a gyro to be 4.50 instead of 3.80, but no one will give that money”.

Attraction prices jump

While restaurants keep their prices low, tourist attractions are reporting an increase in prices, which in some cases reaches 50%. The ticket to visit the iconic Acropolis has already been raised from 20 to 30 euros. For a family of four, the pleasure of climbing to the historic peak now costs 120 euros.

This is also the reason why one of the neighboring hills has become an extremely popular place - from there, tourists can enjoy the view and take beautiful photos completely free of charge.

Despite the hefty entrance fees, the Bulgarian tourists we meet in Athens take the prices philosophically. “It's a bit too much 30 euros for the Acropolis, but once you've been there - you'll pay that money”, comment compatriots. As for the total costs, they share: “It costs us cheaper than Sofia. The restaurants are one, if not two ideas cheaper there”.

The idea of “cheap Greece” seems to remain in old summer memories, but this is unlikely to deter Bulgarians from heading south again. But this time, as they count the days until vacation, they'll probably be counting every euro.