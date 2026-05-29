According to Boyko Rashkov, Oleg Nevzorov, the owner of the "illegal city" near Varna, has left Bulgaria

The parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" has disclosed spicy information regarding the Ukrainian investor Oleg Nevzorov for the "Baba Alino" complex and the "city within a city" affair near Varna, News.bg reports. The object of the opposition's question is where is Oleg Nevzorov now?

The former Minister of Internal Affairs, and now a deputy from the People's Party of Bulgaria, Boyko Rashkov, appeared before journalists in parliament and announced that according to his unofficial information, Nevzorov had left Bulgaria.

Subsequently, Rashkov told an older story from the time of the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev on July 8, 2025. According to the former Minister of Internal Affairs, during this period, a meeting was held at the State Security Agency, which was attended by a high-ranking official of the state agency, who signed a decision on Nevzorov's extradition from Bulgaria.

Again, according to unofficial information, the SANS employee in question was subsequently retired, News.bg learned.

"It is interesting what the data and facts were about Oleg Nevzorov's expulsion from the country. Such a decision to extradite Nevzorov from Bulgaria could only be made if the State Security Agency had information that the country was under threat. Otherwise, such an order to expel Nevzorov should not have been issued. However, what are the data that would change the position of the State Security Agency 180 degrees in a few days to cancel the extradition of Nevzorov and let him stay in Bulgaria, Rashkov wonders.

According to him, Prime Minister Rumen Radev owes an answer to all these questions.

According to Rashkov, the Prime Minister could easily receive information about Nevzorov from the new acting chairman of the State Security Agency Stancho Stanev.