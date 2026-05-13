Construction of Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania behind schedule

The construction of an artillery ammunition plant, jointly implemented by Lithuania and the German defense company Rheinmetall, is behind schedule. Mindaugas Keizeris, head of the state-owned company Epso-G, the general contractor of the project, announced this at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense.

„The work is somewhat behind schedule due to the long and severe winter, during which some of the work had to be postponed until warmer weather for technological reasons,“ he said.

According to Keizeris, approximately 20% of the construction work, which began in November 2025, has been completed. “Production is planned to start in mid-2027“, a representative of the general contractor noted.

On an area of 340 hectares in the Radviliskis region, approximately 40 different buildings are being built. Priority is given to production facilities.

The partners have created a joint venture, Rheinmetall Defence Lithuania. Vilnius holds a 49% stake. The project is estimated at approximately EUR 300 million. The plant will produce 10,000 155-mm artillery shells per year.