Virginia Records: "Banagaranga" is copyrighted since 2023.

In connection with established attempts by third parties to file applications for registration of national and European trademarks reproducing the title, lyrics and/or other distinctive elements related to the song Bangaranga, which brought Bulgaria historical international recognition and became a symbol of national pride, Virginia Records states the following:

The song Bangaranga, performed by DARA, already enjoys exceptional public recognition, wide European and world popularity. The text, title and all protectable elements of the work have already been subject to proper copyrights in accordance with applicable Bulgarian and European legislation in 2023.

In this sense, any actions to apply for and register trademarks by persons who are not the holders of the relevant rights or are not duly authorized will be considered as bad faith attempts to appropriate someone else's reputation, popularity and distinctiveness, built as a result of the enormous creative work and public response around the song and its performance within the framework of the “Eurovision“ 2026 contest.

We inform all interested parties that the necessary legal actions will be taken to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the right holders.

We call on all persons who have filed or intend to file such applications to voluntarily and immediately withdraw their actions, in order to avoid subsequent administrative and legal proceedings.