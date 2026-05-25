Bulgarian professor on the editorial team of a prestigious computer science journal

Prof. Veselin Tselkov is one of the most famous and established specialists in the field of information security in the Republic of Bulgaria. He is already among the authors of the prestigious journal American Journal of Computer Science and Technology (AJCST). The publication specializes in the field of computer science.

Prof. Tselkov has worked for over 20 years in the research structures of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Bulgarian Army. He was a member of the State Commission for Information Security (SCIS) and is a current member of the Commission for Personal Data Protection (CPDP).