Ukraine has repaid almost half of its debt

Since January 1, Ukraine has paid $ 2.84 billion to creditors and received $ 6.03 billion from Western allies and financial institutions, meaning that repayments account for almost half (47%) of the aid received, according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

The largest single recipient of loan payments from Ukraine is the IMF, to which Kiev has paid $ 1.07 billion in interest and principal (over $ 10 billion). Another $ 1.8 billion has gone to payments to individual public and private creditors, as well as to holders of government debt.

Financial assistance from Western countries to Ukraine has generally decreased since the beginning of the year. The debt was 2-3 billion USD in 2024-2025, but is now around 1.2 billion USD. However, this is mainly due to the fact that the bulk of the aid to Ukraine this year is expected to come from a 90 billion EUR loan from the European Union, planned for 2 years.

Ukraine's total debt to external and internal creditors amounts to 208.97 billion USD.